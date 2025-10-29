Political parties to wait longer for funding from exchequer

Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lorlionokou. [File, Standard]

Political parties will have to wait longer to get their allocation of the Political Parties Fund due to the current financial crisis facing the country.

Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), said they had only disbursed funding for the first quarter due to delayed release of monies by the National Treasury.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has protested the delayed release of funds saying it may hurt preparations for the upcoming by-elections.

According to the Political Parties Act, the parties with the highest elected members get the largest share of allocations, while the majority of small parties that lack representation in elective position miss out on funding.

Currenlty, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), ODM, Jubilee and Wiper perties are among the biggest beneficiaries of the funding.

However, the RPP John Cox Lorlionokou urged the parties to seek alternative resources mobilisation to expedite their internal processes and ensure they adhere to the laid down democratic principles.

“We have only disbursed funding for the first quarter and political parties will have to wait as we seek more funding from the Treasury due to the current harsh economic times,” he said.

He was addressing the press on the sidelines of an ongoing training for internal dispute resolution targeting over 90 political parties in Naivasha.

Lorlionokou appealed to parties to embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanism to resolve any matters amicably.

"Due to inadequate funding from the exchequer, we have only disbursed funding to political parties for the first quarter and parties must find alternative means of mobilisation to seal the gap," he said.

He said that the ORPP had ensured that registration of more parties adheres to equal representation including gender, and the training would build capacities for all outfits ahead of 2027 General Election.

Michael Ager, the Internal Dispute Resolutions Committee Secretary for the Labor Party, said the lack of funding from the exchequer has affected their operations.

Ager welcomed the use of alternative dispute resolution as opposed to the courts process which was time and resource consuming.