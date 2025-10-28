Post-Raila reality: ODM fights for survival as Ruto plots Cabinet reshuffle

ODM acting party leader Oburu Oginga, addresses ODM delegates at his home in Bondo, Siaya county, on October 24, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]
A looming Cabinet reshuffle, a crisis meeting of the ODM party, and the silence of the Opposition continue to shape Kenya’s political landscape following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
