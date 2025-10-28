×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Post-Raila reality: ODM fights for survival as Ruto plots Cabinet reshuffle

By Josphat Thiong’o | Oct. 28, 2025

ODM acting party leader Oburu Oginga, addresses ODM delegates at his home in Bondo, Siaya county, on October 24, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

A looming Cabinet reshuffle, a crisis meeting of the ODM party, and the silence of the Opposition continue to shape Kenya’s political landscape following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM Party Cabinet Reshuffle Former PM Raila Odinga President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Raila's comrades in struggle yet to tell Kenyans his story fully
Raila's comrades in struggle yet to tell Kenyans his story fully
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
1 min ago
Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Business
By Brian Ngugi
31 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
By Robert Wanjala Kituyi 31 mins ago
Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
By Willis Oketch and James Wanzala 31 mins ago
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
By Lewis Nyaundi 31 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 31 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved