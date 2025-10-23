Kanu is fully back in government, says Party official

President William Ruto is received at Kabarak Farm by Kanu National Chairman Gideon Moi on October 10, 2025. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Kanu members in Uasin Gishu County have assured Kenyans of their willingness to support the government following the decision made by their National Chairman, Gideon Moi.

Led by their chairman, Moses Maina, the leaders asked Kenyans to embrace unity that may take the country forward in terms of improving economic stability.

He urged the residents to maintain peace and desist from making unfortunate, reckless utterances at this time of sorrow, when the country is still mourning with the family of the late Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“As Kanu members, we want to lodge our greatest heartfelt condolences to the government of Kenya, led by President William Ruto and the family of the departed hero and former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga. The country has lost a great man in need who is not only a politician but a caring father for all,” said Maina

The Kanu Chairman was speaking after holding a consultative meeting with all Kanu branch leadership in Uasin Gishu County.

In his remarks to the members, Maina appealed to the delegates to adequately offer their support to the ruling party, saying Kanu had been left out of government projects for decades.

He noted that despite their political differences, sometimes back the members are now part and parcel of the ruling party, adding that they will do everything possible to ensure President Ruto gets another chance in the next election.

“Let us support our Party leader Gideon Moi. He has made us proud by accepting to work with the current government. Kenya is bigger than the interest of an individual because Gideon is doing this to consider the rights of the future generation, not about himself, as some people may think,” Maina added

He reiterated that the decision taken by the party chairman to support President William Ruto’s government goes together with the party’s slogan that supports love, peace, and unity.

Benjamin Letin’g and Festus Kalia, both long-serving Kanu members in the region, noted the importance of the inclusion of their party in UDA under the umbrella of Kenya Kwanza, arguing that the country can only gain in achieving good development when there is unity and peace.

They urged Kenyans to forget the past but instead concentrate on improving the economic situation that has derailed government projects across the country.

The leaders also urged their supporters across the country to remain calm as they wait for the directives from Gideon Moi over the party’s future progress.