ODM shall weather the storm - Otiende Amollo says following Raila's death

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo during an interview on Spice FM on October 22, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is not in turmoil but in transition, Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo says.

Amollo dismissed claims that Raila Odinga’s death had left the party leaderless and fragmented, insisting that the ongoing internal debate on which side the party should take is aimed at clarity, not division.

“Those are not wrangles. Those are democratic expressions of opinion. ODM was founded in turbulent times and survived storms before we will survive this one too,” he said, adding that for any opposition unity to thrive, each party must remain strong.

“Our fallen leader brought diversity of opinion into a unity of purpose. But that unity was built on ideas, not on blind loyalty,” he said.

“In ODM, we have always tolerated divergent opinion. That has always been the ODM way, and it must continue.”

Pointing to tensions over the broad-based government arrangement, Amollo said the party’s independence must be respected.

“The president cannot speak for ODM. For any coalition to work, all partners must be independent and respected,” he said.

“Some want ODM to continue supporting President Ruto beyond 2027. Others insist the agreement was only up to that point. All those views are legitimate. ODM is a democratic party,” he added, noting that speculation about ODM’s 2027 position was premature.

“Whether we field our own candidate, back Ruto, or open our doors to new alliances, those are matters for party organs to decide,” he said.

With Raila’s passing, Amollo said the party’s strength lies in its structures, not individuals.

“ODM has the most elaborate structures of any party from the grassroots to the National Executive Committee,” he noted.

“We have over 44,000 polling stations, each with 20 officials. Those structures will keep us steady.”

The National Executive Committee has since appointed Senator Dr. Oburu Oginga as acting party leader.

“That should be sufficient for now. The organs of the party will meet later to decide on permanent leadership,” he added.

Amollo urged patience as ODM navigates this delicate moment, emphasizing that leadership cannot be rushed.

“Kenyans must allow a mourning and healing period. We cannot rush to fill Raila’s shoes. Leadership of the party can be elected, but leadership of a community emerges with time,” he said.

“Raila was never elected to lead the Luo; he emerged naturally. Whoever follows will also emerge. We are not in a hurry.”