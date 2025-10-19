Raila ametunasa, says Mudavadi in emotional tribute to fallen leader

From left: Speaker Moses Wetangula, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and former President Uhuru Kenyatta durial the funeral service of former PM Raila Odinga in Bondo, on October 19, 2025. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Sunday said the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had captured the hearts and minds of Kenyans through his courage, resilience and unrelenting pursuit for justice.

Speaking during the funeral service in Bondo, Mudavadi said Raila won the admiration of Kenyans through his ideals, charisma and unwavering belief in Kenya.

He said that the former Prime Minister’s presence and influence transcended politics.

“This silence today is loud. Raila would have loved a crowd like this,” he said.

The Prime CS said one always knew Raila feelings towards them through his proverbs.

He praised Raila’s steadfastness in the face of political turbulence, saying his spirit remained unbreakable.

“His political journey was unchequered, but that never discouraged him. He faced every setback with courage and every victory with humility,”said Mudavadi.

He also described Raila as a man who stood for justice, democracy and national unity, and has left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

Mudavadi recounted their political coalition, NASA during the 2017 General Election.

“Tulisema NASA Uhuru, NASA Ruto, lakini sasa Raila ametunasa sisi wote,” he said.