ODM nominates Oburu Oginga as interim Party leader

ODM NEC addressing the press after a meeting of the party organ at Argyle Hotel on October 16, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Executive Council (NEC) has nominated Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga as acting party leader, following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the party’s founding leader.

In a statement issued after a special NEC meeting, the council said Oburu’s nomination aligns with the party’s Constitution and represents continuity, unity, and stability within ODM.

He will serve in an acting capacity until the party’s top organ convenes to elect a substantive leader.

“We believe in unity of purpose, in building a stronger democratic party that must live on for many years to come,” the NEC statement read.

“In this regard, the NEC has nominated Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga as acting party leader until a substantive leader is elected to fit the big shoes left behind.”

The meeting, held at Chungwa House, turned emotional as members paid glowing tribute to Raila, describing him as a beacon of peace, a champion of democracy, and the father of devolution.

“We mourn the passing on of a towering giant who used his youth and life fighting for the rights of the people, hence the freedom we all enjoy today,” said ODM National Chairman John Mbadi. “Kenya, Africa, and the whole world are mourning a leader who stood for justice, truth, and human dignity.”

The Council described Raila as “a temperamental truth-teller, selfless leader, and champion of women and youth empowerment.”

Members recalled his tireless contribution to Kenya’s political and economic reforms, noting that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir said the Party remains united and will continue to uphold Odinga’s ideals of democracy and equity.

“This is a moment to honor our departed leader by standing together as one family,” said Sifuna. “Raila taught us resilience, courage, and compassion for the common man. ODM will continue walking the path he charted.”

The party has opened condolence books in all its offices nationwide, as well as in the governors’ offices, to allow the public to pay tribute to the late leader.

According to the national burial committee, ODM announced that the late leader will be laid to rest within 72 hours of his passing, in line with his wishes. The party urged members and supporters to follow the official mourning schedule and avoid crowding the Lee Funeral Home.

“ODM will live on, for Raila’s spirit lives in every Kenyan who believes in justice, equality, and the promise of a better tomorrow.”