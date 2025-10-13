×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

DP Kindiki calls out opposition for politicising Raila's health

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 13, 2025
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaking in Njoro Sub County on August 1, 2025. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has criticised opposition leaders for what he termed "cheap politics" over the health of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Monday, October 13, Kindiki said it was shameful and un-African for leaders to ridicule the health of a respected national figure.

“Mzee Raila Odinga is safe and healthy. Those wishing him ill are not good people because it is against African tradition to wish anybody ill, even your worst enemy,” said Kindiki.

He added: “I have spoken with him and he is fine. He has welcomed us to Siaya and will be back soon to face those who wished him bad.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The Deputy President made the remarks in Alego Usonga, Siaya County, during a resource mobilisation event for boda boda saccos hosted by Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga.

Echoing his sentiments, Royal Media Services Chairman SK Macharia said he had also spoken to Odinga several times over the past two days and confirmed that the former Prime Minister was in excellent health.

“As of this morning, I spoke to Raila from where he is, and yesterday I also rang him. Raila is very healthy, and in a few days, he will be back here with us,” Macharia said.

Their remarks come amid widespread speculation on social media about Odinga’s whereabouts and well-being.

Last week, despite earlier denials by ODM officials, Senator Oburu Oginga confirmed that Odinga was indeed unwell but was recuperating in India.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila's Health Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Kindiki in Siaya
.

Latest Stories

Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Planting trees on Mazingira Day will not save our environment
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
1 hr ago
Raila's sickness shines spotlight on our floundering health services
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
1 hr ago
Political instability, civil unrest top business hazards in Kenya
Financial Standard
By Peter Muiruri
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
By David Odongo and Boniface Gikandi 1 hr ago
Nyota fund: Power to the youth or another rip-off?
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
Schools struggle financially as KCSE exam kicks off this week
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Gideon Moi's decision to work with Ruto shakes R. Valley, national politics
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Taxpayers face Sh243m legal bill over scrapped Adani JKIA deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved