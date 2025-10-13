DP Kindiki calls out opposition for politicising Raila's health

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki speaking in Njoro Sub County on August 1, 2025. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has criticised opposition leaders for what he termed "cheap politics" over the health of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Monday, October 13, Kindiki said it was shameful and un-African for leaders to ridicule the health of a respected national figure.

“Mzee Raila Odinga is safe and healthy. Those wishing him ill are not good people because it is against African tradition to wish anybody ill, even your worst enemy,” said Kindiki.

He added: “I have spoken with him and he is fine. He has welcomed us to Siaya and will be back soon to face those who wished him bad.”

The Deputy President made the remarks in Alego Usonga, Siaya County, during a resource mobilisation event for boda boda saccos hosted by Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga.

Echoing his sentiments, Royal Media Services Chairman SK Macharia said he had also spoken to Odinga several times over the past two days and confirmed that the former Prime Minister was in excellent health.

“As of this morning, I spoke to Raila from where he is, and yesterday I also rang him. Raila is very healthy, and in a few days, he will be back here with us,” Macharia said.

Their remarks come amid widespread speculation on social media about Odinga’s whereabouts and well-being.

Last week, despite earlier denials by ODM officials, Senator Oburu Oginga confirmed that Odinga was indeed unwell but was recuperating in India.