Ruku rebukes opposition over attacks on elected leaders

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geofrey Ruku during a Sunday service in Embu on Oct 12, 2025. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has hit at the opposition over what he termed as insults against other leaders.

Speaking after attending a Sunday service in Embu, Ruku condemned what he described as ‘insult-laden, bitter and misleading rhetoric’ from the opposition brigade led by impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka.

The CS accused the opposition leaders of using their political platform during their Saturday tour of Embu and Kirinyaga counties to undermine duly elected officials and distort the government’s development record.

He took issue with public remarks made during rallies in Makutano, Kiritiri, Runyenjes, and Embu Town, where the opposition claimed that there were no ongoing development projects within the region.

While dismissing the remarks as blatant misinformation, Ruku said, “It is unfortunate that these leaders could stand next to multi-million-shilling government projects and still claim that the government is doing nothing”.

Ruku cited several ongoing initiatives in the region including the Makutano ESP Modern Market, which is 85 per cent complete, the Machang’a county Aggregation and Industrial Park at 90 per cent completion, the Ishiara ESP Market nearing completion at 95 per cent, and other markets in Karurumo and Embu town that are at various stages of construction.

Ruku further condemned the verbal attacks directed at local elected leaders, including Mbeere South MP Nebart Muriuki, Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi and governors Cecily Mbarire and Anne Waiguru.

He also accused the opposition of inciting unrest, referencing a recent incident in Runyenjes where a private gun holder allegedly discharged a firearm amid chaos, and an MP was reportedly seen brandishing a crude weapon.

“This is shameful,” he remarked, urging leaders to set a peaceful tone as the country gears up for the upcoming Mbeere North by-election.

Ruku voiced his support for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Leo Muriuki wa Muthende, describing him as a visionary leader and the best choice to continue development in the constituency.

He claimed that the people of Mbeere North had already made up their minds and urged the opposition to focus on issue-based campaigns instead of character attacks.

Highlighting key achievements, the Cabinet Secretary praised the Imarisha Elimu programme for improving academic performance in Mbeere North schools.

He also accused opposition leaders, including former Attorney General Justin Muturi, of attempting to block bursary distribution in what he called a deliberate effort to sabotage education for political gain.

“Kenyans must reject this brand of politics, one that prioritizes scoring cheap points over children’s futures,” he said.

On infrastructure, Ruku noted that the Gikuyari–Kirii–Ishiara road has already been advertised for tarmacking, and that rural electrification under the Last Mile Connectivity Project is being fast-tracked to improve safety and access in underserved areas, particularly benefiting school-going children.

In addition to addressing political tensions, the Cabinet Secretary took the opportunity to issue a strong warning to rogue public service officers.

He said the Ministry, in collaboration with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), will take firm action against human resource directors found manipulating the payroll system for illegal promotions, tax exemptions, and allowances. “Public service must be about merit, not corruption,” he stressed.

Ruku further called on all leaders, irrespective of their political affiliation, to prioritise service delivery and unity.

“At a time when Kenyans need solutions and leadership, we cannot afford to be distracted by sideshows or sow seeds of division,” he said.