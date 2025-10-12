×
DP Kindiki: We will not engage in premature campaigns

By Phares Mutembei | Oct. 12, 2025
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in Njoro Sub County on August 1, 2025, during an empowerment event. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has stated that he and President William Ruto will not be dragged into early campaigns.

Speaking at an economic empowerment event for small and micro entreprises in Chogoria, Tharaka Nithi County, he said President Ruto remains focused on fulfilling his election pledges, including roads, electricity, and water projects.

He accused opposition leaders of attempting to distract them with premature politicking, but vowed to start campaigning only when the time is right.

"There are people trying to drag us into early campaigns. They are enemies of the people  because it is not time for campaigns yet," said the DP.

He said they knew the trick the opposition leaders were deploying in their bid to distract them into campaigns, instead of focusing on delivering Ruto's election promises.

"They want us to engage in early campaigns to distract us from delivering our development projects," he stated.

He dismissed the ‘one-term’ slogan popularised by his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua, emphasising that previous presidents were given time to work despite their shortcomings.

He insisted Ruto would serve two terms and complete vital projects, such as the Nithi Bridge reconstruction.

"No one told Moi one term, no one told Kibaki one term, no one told Uhuru one term yet all of them failed to rebuild Nithi Bridge but Ruto is doing it but we are now told he should serve for one term. It won’t happen. He will serve for two terms and will complete the Nithi bridge to save our people from more deadly crashes,” DP stated.

The DP added that while previous governments failed to fund the bridge, Ruto’s administration already has the resources, and the new bridge will be officially opened within a few months.

