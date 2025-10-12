×
The Standard

Power games unfold as Ruto begins tour of Kalonzo turf

By Philip Muasya | Oct. 12, 2025
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a tour of Sultan Hamud and Emali, Makueni county, on June 6, 2025. [File, Standard] 

After postponing touring Ukambani three times, President William Ruto is now set to tour the three counties in the region, in what is billed as a development tour ahead of Mashujaa Day Celebrations on October 20.

According to a schedule that is being circulated by some of the UDA allied MPs from the region, the president is expected to kick off his whirlwind tour of the region on Wednesday starting with Mwingi West where he is expected to inspect the ongoing tarmacking works for kwa Siku – Migwani – Mbondoni road.

The Standard
