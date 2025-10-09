Candidates point fingers at CS Ruku over court cases

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku. [File, Standard]

Mbeere North MP candidates Newton Kariuki of the Democratic Party and Duncan Mbui of Chama cha Kazi have been cleared by the electoral body to run for the seat.

After the clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the two accused Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku of financing a court case to block them from the race.

The by-election slated for November 27 was occasioned by Mr Ruku’s appointment to the Cabinet. Speaking in Siakago Town after IEBC cleared him, Kariuki, a musician popular as karish, alleged that the CS orchestrated the court case using locals to obtain that order to block him.

He said the motive was to give the UDA candidate an easy ride in the mini-poll billed as a litmus test for the opposition and the ruling party.

Kariuki, a former MCA for Mumimji, claimed the government has sensed defeat and was deploying uncouth methods. He walked into the IEBC offices at 9am despite the slated time of 10am, and by the time the IEBC was served with a court order, he had been cleared.

It was a similar case to Mbui, who said he decided to present his papers earlier to avoid a similar scheme. He was cleared at 8am. “I’m smart. I was at the IEBC offices at 8am and ensured I was cleared before the order was served to me. I had my certificate,” he told supporters.

Other candidates are Mbogo Walter, Samwel Ndegwa Mugo, Daniel Ireri Mwathi, Albert Murimi, Waiharo Simon, Isaac Ngiri, Lawrence Ireri, Reuben Muriithi Njeru and Leonard Muthende. The nine are expected to present their nomination papers to IEBC on Thursday.

DP party leader Justin Muturi said the government was bribing voters with rice and beans and a Sh49 million road.

“We are beyond rice and beans and a Sh49 million road; the plan is for President Ruto to commission the road and hoodwink you (Mbeere voters),” said Muturi.