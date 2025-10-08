Questions linger over integrity of nominees listed for State awards

President William Ruto signs a Bill into law at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

The country has been thrown into a spin following the publication of a controversial shortlist by a parliamentary committee of national heroes being considered for State awards.

While the National Honours Act dictates that persons who exhibit exemplary qualities, actions of heroism, sacrifice, bravery, patriotism or leadership for the defence, benefit or betterment of the country or a county are to be conferred with the honours, the shortlist contains persons linked to corruption, abuse of office and criminal offences who have instead been preferred.