×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Questions linger over integrity of nominees listed for State awards

By Ndung’u Gachane | Oct. 8, 2025
President William Ruto signs a Bill into law at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

The country has been thrown into a spin following the publication of a controversial shortlist by a parliamentary committee of national heroes being considered for State awards.

While the National Honours Act dictates that persons who exhibit exemplary qualities, actions of heroism, sacrifice, bravery, patriotism or leadership for the defence, benefit or betterment of the country or a county are to be conferred with the honours, the shortlist contains persons linked to corruption, abuse of office and criminal offences who have instead been preferred.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2025 Mashujaa List National Honours Nominees State Awards National Honours Act
.

Latest Stories

History might repeat itself as many candidates line up for 2027 contest
History might repeat itself as many candidates line up for 2027 contest
Leonard Khafafa
By Leonard Khafafa
2 hrs ago
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions linger over integrity of nominees listed for State awards
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Questions linger over integrity of nominees listed for State awards
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
SHA faces collapse over Sh76b hospital debt, lawmakers warn
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Students stuck as dons, State clash over Sh7.9b dues
Court of Appeal affirms check on spouses eyeing riches in marriage
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Court of Appeal affirms check on spouses eyeing riches in marriage
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved