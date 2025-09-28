×
CS Ruku accuses Uhuru of incitement, defends government record

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 28, 2025
Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku during his vetting process before the National Assembly Committee on April 14, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of inciting Kenyans against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Speaking during an education and public engagement forum in Mbeere North, Ruku said while Kenyatta is constitutionally entitled to express his views, he should refrain from partisan politics.

“What the former President is doing is not just offering advice; it amounts to engaging in opposition politics and inciting Kenyans against a legitimately elected government,” Ruku said.

His remarks followed Kenyatta’s criticism of the Social Health Authority (SHA), where the former Head of State faulted the government for scrapping the free maternal health care programme 'Linda Mama.'

Ruku dismissed the claims, insisting the initiative had not been abolished but expanded.

“The ‘Linda Mama’ programme was broadened into ‘Linda Jamii,’ which now covers entire families, not just mothers,” he explained.

He added that the Kenya Kwanza administration had made tough, sometimes unpopular decisions aimed at transforming the country, but was committed to delivering on its development promises.

Ruku urged Kenyatta to emulate the late Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki, who he said adopted a statesmanlike role after leaving office.

"Former presidents should respect those in office. We ask Uhuru to lead by example,” he noted.

He further accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of disrespecting Mbeere residents by portraying them as dependent on handouts and faulted him for remaining silent during the muguka controversy despite the crop being a key local economic driver.

“When our cash crop was under attack, the former Deputy President said nothing,” Ruku said, urging residents not to be swayed by empty opposition rhetoric.

His sentiments were backed by former Mbeere North MP Muriuki Njagagua, now a special advisor to President William Ruto, who warned that Kenyatta risks losing his retirement benefits if he persists in political activities.

“The Pension Benefits Act bars a retired President from engaging in politics. If he continues, we will advise the Head of State to revoke his pension,” Njagagua said.

Both leaders rallied support for UDA’s Leonard Muriuki Wa Muthende in the upcoming Mbeere North by-election, insisting the ruling party offers the best chance for sustained development.

