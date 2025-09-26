Jubilee's defining moment as Uhuru Kenyatta leads delagates conference

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee Party Leader at the National Delegates Convention in Nairobi Ngong Racecourse on Monday, May, 22, 2023. [Samson Wire. Standard]

The former ruling Jubilee Party will chart its path today in a Special National Delegates Conference led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the party leader.

A notice issued by Uhuru on September 3 stated that the conference will receive a status report from the National Executive Committee, as well as review, formulate and approve its constitution, organs, policies and programmes, and consider and approve any other matters. The Standard has also learnt that the party will initiate an exit from the moribund Azimio coalition.