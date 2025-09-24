Kindiki, Ruku intensify campaigns in Mbeere North

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki greets Community Health worlers at his residents,in Tharaka Nithi on 18/09/2025. [DPCS]

Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki has called on residents of Mbeere North to support the Kenya Kwanza government, urging them to reject the opposition, which he accused of spreading propaganda and offering no tangible solutions.

Speaking during a high-profile women’s engagement forum in Rwika, Mbeere South, in Embu County, attended by over 5,000 women from Mbeere North, Kindiki dismissed the opposition as a group of failed leaders now rebranding themselves as saviours of the people.

“These are the same people who had their chance in government but did nothing. Now they’re going around deceiving Kenyans with empty rhetoric,” said Kindiki, drawing applause from the crowd.

He emphasised that meaningful development, such as roads, schools, and hospitals, can only be delivered through the government of the day and warned residents against falling for what he termed as “divisive politics.”

Kindiki also took the opportunity to rally support for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Leonard Muriuki (Wa Muthende) in the upcoming Mbeere North parliamentary by-election. He expressed confidence that Wa Muthende would deliver development-focused leadership and urged him to work collaboratively with all stakeholders in the constituency.

Joining the Deputy President, Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku echoed similar sentiments, branding the opposition as "masters of deceit and conmanship."

“Opposition politics only serve to enrich a few at the expense of ordinary Kenyans,” said Ruku. “We must support a government that is actually delivering projects and addressing real issues.”

Ruku further argued that the absence of a candidate from the Democratic Citizen Party (DCP), linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in the by-election was a sign of dwindling influence in the Mt Kenya region.

“If he truly was the kingpin he claims to be, his party would be on the ballot,” Ruku added.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire who hosted the women engagement forum urged residents to ignore calls to join the opposition. She said the Embu community is already witnessing progress under President William Ruto’s administration and should not be swayed by what she described as “political distractions.”

“The people of Embu are focused on development, not empty noise. Let us rally behind the government that is already delivering,” Mbarire said.

The leaders emphasized the need for unity and continued support for Kenya Kwanza’s development agenda, as the region gears up for the by-election seen as a key test of political strength in the country.