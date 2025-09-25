Kalonzo's Wiper to field 10 candidates in November by-elections

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper Patriotic Front will only compete in 10 of the elective positions in the upcoming by-elections across the country.

Speaking on Wednesday during the unveiling of the candidates at the party's headquarters in Karen, Musyoka said the party will only field candidates in three parliamentary seats and seven Member of County Assembly seats.

"We will be fielding in Magarini in Kilifi county, Kasipul (Homabay) and Ugunja (Siaya)," he said.

The party named Eng. Johannes Orodi Dovens Odhiambo to fly the Wiper's flag in Ugunja, Dyone mbare oluoch (Kasipul) and Samuel Kombe Nzai Mp (Magarini).

For the Member of County Assembly seats, the party named Francis Kivuva (Narok town), Lopeyok Kiyoi Lokero Peter (Nanaam), Shem Nyanumba Makori (Ekerenyo) and James Obebo Kamand (Nyamaiya),

Others included Kavali Munyoki (Kariobangi North), Alex Obare Nyantika (Nyansiongo), and Antony Kyalo Kisoi (Mumbuni north).

He exuded confidence in his team to win the by-elections even as he dismissed reports of joining President William Ruto's administration.

He rejected the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party invitation to attend the party's 20th anniversary in Mombasa scheduled for next month.

"What I have seen on the table is that Raila has written to me a 'very nice letter'," he said. "My dear brother, as a founder member of ODM, invite you to..." he said

"Unfortunately, I am going to reply him and tell him that on 10th I have a National Delegates Conference for Wiper party. I wont be there" he added. "I hear Ruto has also been invited as a founder member. But I will not be there."

Kalonzo said he will also not be attending the planned Jubilee party NDC. "Last time we attended Jubilee NDC, matter went up to court and in their pleadings, they were told they invited strangers. We are in a category of strangers,'

However, he appeared to have opened doors to work with Mr. Odinga should he abandon the broad-based government.

"If he feel things are not okay on that end, he is one of us. I respect him as a leader. I have spent a sizeable chunk of my life supporting him," he said.

This comes a day after Raila hinted at his ODM party fielding a presidential candidate in the 2027 General Elections.

"Stand for what is right for the party, and look at what you have signed and remain as an ardent member. We have signed that we will work together up to 2027, but have not passed any resolution as a party to say how we are going into the elections of 2027," he said on Monday during the party's Parliamentary Group meeting.