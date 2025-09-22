×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Raila defends ODM's cooperation with Kenya Kwanza

By Mike Kihaki | Sep. 22, 2025
President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga during the second day of the third National Executive Retreat on June 20, 2025. [PCS]

ODM leader Raila Odinga defend his party’s decision to work with President William Ruto’s administration,  dismissing criticism that the cooperation is driven by 2027 succession politics.

Speaking during an ODM Parliamentary Group meeting in Machakos on Monday, Raila urged members to focus on service delivery and the implementation of agreements reached with the government rather than being distracted by early campaigns.

“Stand for what is right for the party, and look at what you have signed and remain as an ardent member. We have signed that we will work together up to 2027, but have not passed any resolution as a party to say how we are going into the elections of 2027,” Raila said.

“Who told you that ODM doesn’t have a candidate in 2027? We have a clear plan we are implementing.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

He explained that ODM’s cooperation with the ruling UDA began when some members joined government informally, later formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to him, the arrangement has brought political stability and prevented the kind of confrontations that plunged the country into crisis in the past.

“We must never be ashamed to remind the people that we cannot accept collapse as an alternative path to power. History shows that when leaders come together, the country gains. We got the 2010 Constitution because we made compromises. Under the Grand Coalition Government, we achieved more than under the Narc regime,” Raila added.

He reminded members that ODM has a long history of choosing dialogue over confrontation, citing his support for projects such as the Thika Superhighway and the 2010 Constitution despite initial backlash.

Raila highlighted key gains from ODM’s current cooperation, including a widely accepted 2025/2026 budget, progress on the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, and groundwork for national reforms through the MoU.

The ODM leader also backed government plans to privatize some state corporations, saying the move would unlock revenue and attract investors.

“If they are going to buy the Kenya Pipeline Company, let them buy it. Where are they going to take it? Sell idle assets instead of borrowing. Why not sell shares of Safaricom? It remains here in the country,” he said.

Raila further criticized MPs who blocked an earlier attempt by Indian firm Adani to manage Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, accusing them of playing politics at the expense of investment opportunities.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM leader Raila Odinga Broad-Based Government Raila Defends Working With Ruto 2027 Succession Debate
.

Latest Stories

Weasel: Ugandan musician cries out as wife Sandra Teta allegedly assaults him in viral video
Weasel: Ugandan musician cries out as wife Sandra Teta allegedly assaults him in viral video
Entertainment
By Molly Chebet
2 mins ago
Man charged with shining laser pointer at Trump helicopter
World
By AFP
14 mins ago
Residents' decade-long thirst ends as Kangu Kangu water project finally flows
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Kenyan force in Haiti might not come back
By Patrick Vidija 4 hrs ago
Why Kenyan force in Haiti might not come back
How trade agency cooked up plan to dish out rice tender
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
How trade agency cooked up plan to dish out rice tender
How trumped-up porn case cost police Sh4.8m
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
How trumped-up porn case cost police Sh4.8m
Robert Purkiss: From war medic to prime suspect in the murder of Wanjiru
By David Odongo 7 hrs ago
Robert Purkiss: From war medic to prime suspect in the murder of Wanjiru
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved