Raila defends ODM's cooperation with Kenya Kwanza

President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga during the second day of the third National Executive Retreat on June 20, 2025. [ PCS]

ODM leader Raila Odinga defend his party’s decision to work with President William Ruto’s administration, dismissing criticism that the cooperation is driven by 2027 succession politics.

Speaking during an ODM Parliamentary Group meeting in Machakos on Monday, Raila urged members to focus on service delivery and the implementation of agreements reached with the government rather than being distracted by early campaigns.

“Stand for what is right for the party, and look at what you have signed and remain as an ardent member. We have signed that we will work together up to 2027, but have not passed any resolution as a party to say how we are going into the elections of 2027,” Raila said.

“Who told you that ODM doesn’t have a candidate in 2027? We have a clear plan we are implementing.”

He explained that ODM’s cooperation with the ruling UDA began when some members joined government informally, later formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to him, the arrangement has brought political stability and prevented the kind of confrontations that plunged the country into crisis in the past.

“We must never be ashamed to remind the people that we cannot accept collapse as an alternative path to power. History shows that when leaders come together, the country gains. We got the 2010 Constitution because we made compromises. Under the Grand Coalition Government, we achieved more than under the Narc regime,” Raila added.

He reminded members that ODM has a long history of choosing dialogue over confrontation, citing his support for projects such as the Thika Superhighway and the 2010 Constitution despite initial backlash.

Raila highlighted key gains from ODM’s current cooperation, including a widely accepted 2025/2026 budget, progress on the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, and groundwork for national reforms through the MoU.

The ODM leader also backed government plans to privatize some state corporations, saying the move would unlock revenue and attract investors.

“If they are going to buy the Kenya Pipeline Company, let them buy it. Where are they going to take it? Sell idle assets instead of borrowing. Why not sell shares of Safaricom? It remains here in the country,” he said.

Raila further criticized MPs who blocked an earlier attempt by Indian firm Adani to manage Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, accusing them of playing politics at the expense of investment opportunities.