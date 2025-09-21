Wetang'ula warns Western leaders against disunity ahead of 2027

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula shares light moments with leaders after the church service on September 21, 2025. [Courtesy]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has warned leaders from Western Kenya that without unity, the region risks losing its bargaining power in the 2027 elections.

Speaking at Muanda Catholic Church in Bumula constituency, Bungoma County, on Sunday, September 21, 2025, Wetang’ula urged leaders to rally behind a single voice, saying other regions already stand firmly behind their political figures.

“In this region, we have to speak with one voice like others. You go to other regions; in Nyanza, they respect Raila. Ruto is equally revered in his Kalenjin land, and so is Kalonzo when he speaks to the Kamba nation, but here at home, things are different. We have to support each other in this journey. I encourage you to speak with one voice as a region,” explained Wetang’ula.

Wetangula said, the unity of the region has been illusive any time him with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi try to unite the region.

His remarks come amid growing rivalry between leaders allied to Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and those backing Wetang’ula, with accusations of betrayal and

isolation fuelling political tensions.

"You have to let us offer a shoulder for others to climb on to reach their destination. We will need them in future when we want to assend to power," he said.

Wetang’ula said the region’s fragmented leadership had cost it national influence in past elections, despite having more than 4 million registered voters.

“The 2027 election is going to be the defining moment for our future politics. Our unity here must extend to other parts of the country. Our region contributes 22 percent of the total voting parten in the country but we divide our votes in five different portions,” observed Wetang’ula.

"We are in this party together and we will quaral, disagree to agree at the end of the day. I cannot go to other region to make friendship when I have not fenced with my own brother at home," he said.

Wetang'ula urged residents to take advantage of President William Ruto’s directive easing access to national IDs, saying voter registration would determine the region’s strength at the ballot.

"Masinde Muliro passed on when he was close to power, as did Wamalwa Kijana. When Masinde Muliro died, it took us 10 years to get a leader, who was Wamalwa. When Wamalwa died, it took me another 10 years to reach where I am,” he stated, drawing parallels to the community’s long wait for national leadership.

Bungoma Senator Wafula Wakoli backed the call, warning that disunity would weaken the region’s influence.

“The only currency we have as a region is our unity. If we cannot speak one language, we will be doomed. It is the only way we can defend our unity and bargain on the national

table,” noted Wakoli.