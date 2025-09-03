Muluka: Political elite using power for self-preservation

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga with Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja after a meeting with MCAs in Nairobi on September 2, 2025.

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Secretary General Barack Muluka has accused Kenya’s political class of using governance as a shield to protect themselves rather than serve citizens.

Muluka was reacting to the recent impeachment saga in Nairobi, where Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) threatened to oust Governor Johnson Sakaja but quickly retreated after interventions by President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

He argued that the episode exposed how political expediency and elite bargains trump constitutional accountability.

“Constant politicking, where we saw a salvation baraza held to save the Nairobi governor, is replacing the governance that should be happening. Politicians should leave politics behind once they get into positions of governance,” Muluka said.

Muluka also dismissed the notion of a “broad-based government” emerging from the cooperation between Ruto and Raila, terming it unconstitutional.

“Article 3(2) of the Constitution is clear: any attempt to establish a government otherwise than in compliance with the Constitution is unlawful. Nowhere have we been told anyone has been given authority to create a broad-based government. If they wanted a coalition, that is already provided for in law,” he stated.

He further faulted the recent joint parliamentary group meeting between ODM and UDA, calling it “the loudest demonstration of contempt for the law.”

Kilimani MCA Robert Alai, the mover of the motion said the assembly members toned down after Odinga’s intervention.

“From the consultative meeting with the ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga, we agreed to consult widely and listen to each other more,” said Alai.

According to Muluka, the sudden withdrawal of the impeachment motion against Sakaja raised questions about the integrity of Nairobi’s governance.

“Is it that a change of mind could occur after just five hours of apology and promise? If the people were the priority, it would not have been that easy to let it go,” he said.

The DNA official suggested that shielding Sakaja was meant to avoid exposing deeper governance failures within the capital.

“If you are going to unearth anything in the county government of Nairobi, you may not know where it might end. We may be opening a Pandora’s box, and what lies at the bottom of it is explosive,” he warned.

Muluka urged Kenyans to hold leaders accountable and reject unconstitutional arrangements.

“Government and governance operate within lawful instruments. Any directive or decree that departs from the Constitution is illegal and cannot be intended for the good of the people,” he concluded.