Raphael Tuju: Raila Odinga will have final say on running mate

Azimio One Kenya Alliance now says its flag bearer Raila Odinga will have the final say on who becomes the running mate.

The Alliance through Executive Director Raphael Tuju said the council will proceed with scheduled interviews for potential candidates for the post and recommend the names.

After the recommendation, it will be upon Raila to make the final decision on whom he would want to be his deputy.

Tuju was speaking this evening on an NTV interview at his Karen home.

“Raila will have a final say in who becomes a running mate. The council will interview and recommend names but Raila as a presidential candidate will have a say. He can as well reject the names proposed by the council,” said Tuju.

Tuju’s sentiments come even as the advisory panel commenced the first day of interviews in search of Raila’s running mate.

The interviews that took about one hour for each candidate at Serena Hotel, Nairobi, attracted enthusiastic politicians who were tight-lipped about the details but preferred offering a generalised feel of what transpired in the closed-door exercise.

Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege was the first to appear before the panel followed by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, and Nakuru's Lee Kinyanjui.

“It was not questions per se but general introductions, your experience in politics, qualification and what you think you can bring to the table,” said Oparanya.

“It was not an interview but a conversation just to know the person and especially what strength you add to the candidate and your own strengths,” said Chege, who believes her selection will be instrumental in pulling in not only the Mt Kenya vote but also the women vote.

Other issues explored by the panel were how the candidates would deal with corruption and their commitment to serving Kenyans. Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, who was slated for the interview failed to show up.

Sources said according to the earlier Azimio agreement, Gideon was slated to take up the Prime Minister position under the dispensation envisioned by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who has declared he is the obvious nominee, has vowed not to attend the interviews. However, his decision to snub interviews may not result in disqualification as the final decision rests with Raila.

“You must be aware that the running mate position is a selective or appointive one… that it is the prerogative of the candidate to pick his running mate,” ODM National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma told The Standard.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Stephen Kipkiyeny Tarus (National Liberal Party), and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu are expected to appear before the panel tomorrow.

The panel is expected to forward the name of the suitable running mate candidate to Raila who will make it public before the May 16 deadline.

Tuju in the interview dismissed claims that the council has in mind a predetermined candidate for the job.

“There is no predetermined candidate for running mate, we have a council that is doing the job and we shall respect a decision by the said council, those who feel aggrieved should seek redress with it,” he said.

Tuju affirmed that all the coalition partners met at KICC last week and all agreed that the council would do the job.

“The council has not received any complaint about the process, the noise we are seeing in the media is all but politics because we left KICC in agreement that we would let the council undertake the process,” said Tuju.

According to him, Azimio will also proceed with the zoning plan as it is a tactical move for it to win the August 9 election.

He added, “We are doing all we can to win in round one, but if we get to runoff we are also prepared. We want to assure the public that Azimio will respect parties that feel not comfortable with the zoning plan and allow them to field candidates.”

