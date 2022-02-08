Jimi Wanjigi moves to stop ODM delegates meeting
POLITICS
By Winfrey Owino
| February 8th 2022
Businessman-cum-politician Jimi Wanjigi has threatened to sue the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) which he accuses of failing to adhere to some of its Elections and Nomination Rules.
This comes barely a week after the party’s Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, published a notice on two leading daily publications calling for a delegates meeting.
In a statement dated February 8 addressed to Sifuna, Wanjigi demands cancellation of the delegates meeting and compliance with the party’s constitution, failure to which he says he ‘will not hesitate hesitate to approach the courts of law to seek justice.
“Members of this party are ready and willing to walk the talk in upholding the democratic tenets that this party is known for and will not hesitate to approach the courts of law to seek justice and correct the wrongs that this party has been perpetuating for the last one (1) year culminating into this bizarre and open defiance of the constitution which might ultimately tear the Party to pieces,” Wanjigi’s statement read in part.
Then added “I demand the notice issued be recalled as the same is defective and does not adhere to the party’s constitution.” the presidential hopeful stated.
Wanjigi also wants the party to include the election of its presidential candidate in the delegates’ meeting agenda and constitute the composition of delegates attending the meeting as per the constitution.
“Recall the notice dated 4th February 2022 calling for delegates meeting and comply with the constitution that requires the party to conduct elections of its presidential candidate after every five (5) years and consequently include an agenda for that election as per law required,” Wanjigi added.
Last Friday, the ODM party announced its National Delegates Conference (NDC) that is scheduled to take place on February 25 and 26 at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.
Sifuna, in a public statement, indicated that the party would hold its NDC “Pursuant to Article 7.2 as read together with Article 7.5.3 (d) of the Orange Democratic Movement constitution, a National Delegates Convention shall be held on the 25th and 26th February 2022 at the Nyayo National Stadium from 9.00 am."
Sifuna said the party would review the conference agenda and confirm the minutes of the NDC held on March 17, 2017, at the Kasarani indoor gymnasium where Raila was endorsed as the presidential candidate.
ODM also made a list of its invited guests.
This follows Odinga’s endorsement by the Azimio la Umoja movement, on December 10, 2021, as the presidential flag bearer at the Bomas of Kenya ahead of the August general elections.
Interestingly, ODM’s announcement came a day after Jubilee Party had announced that it will also hold its NDC at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) on similar days.
