Raila allies ask Uhuru to ensure smooth transition of power

Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga during a previous function.[Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

Leaders allied to ODM leader Raila Odinga have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure a smooth transition of power after the August 9, polls.

Led by Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, the leaders challenged Uhuru to ensure the transition was done in a constitutional and acceptable way.

Addressing the media at a press conference at Christian New Hope Ministries in Githurai on Sunday, Wanyonyi urged President Kenyatta to tell Kenyans how he plans to manage the transition after the polls.

"The president must express himself and tell Kenyans how he will manage that situation," Wanyonyi said.

The lawmaker, who is eyeing the Nairobi Governor seat under the Azimio la Umoja coalition, took the opportunity to rally Kenyans to support Odinga's State House bid.

"There are leaders who have a vision for this Country therefore we need to go to the ballot and elect them," he said.

He encouraged youth who were yet to register to do so, being the last day of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR).

Kenyatta is serving his last term in office and has hinted at endorsing the former prime minister's candidacy. The two has been working closely with Odinga since the March 9, 2018, Handshake.

Already, the ruling party, Jubilee, has announced it will not field any presidential candidate for the August 9, elections.

The party has called for a National Delegates Conference (NDC) where the president is expected to endorse the Azimio la Umoja movement leader.

