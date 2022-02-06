× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Raila allies ask Uhuru to ensure smooth transition of power

POLITICS
By Stephanie Wangari | February 6th 2022

Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga during a previous function.[Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

Leaders allied to ODM leader Raila Odinga have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure a smooth transition of power after the August 9, polls.

Led by Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, the leaders challenged Uhuru to ensure the transition was done in a constitutional and acceptable way.

Addressing the media at a press conference at Christian New Hope Ministries in Githurai on Sunday, Wanyonyi urged President Kenyatta to tell Kenyans how he plans to manage the transition after the polls.

"The president must express himself and tell Kenyans how he will manage that situation," Wanyonyi said.

KEEP READING

The lawmaker, who is eyeing the Nairobi Governor seat under the Azimio la Umoja coalition, took the opportunity to rally Kenyans to support Odinga's State House bid.

"There are leaders who have a vision for this Country therefore we need to go to the ballot and elect them," he said.

He encouraged youth who were yet to register to do so, being the last day of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR).

Kenyatta is serving his last term in office and has hinted at endorsing the former prime minister's candidacy. The two has been working closely with Odinga since the March 9, 2018, Handshake.

Already, the ruling party, Jubilee, has announced it will not field any presidential candidate for the August 9, elections.

The party has called for a National Delegates Conference (NDC) where the president is expected to endorse the Azimio la Umoja movement leader.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Results are out! FA Cup fifth round draw
Following is the draw for the FA Cup fifth round:
Caroli Omondi differs with Mbadi over push to return to ODM party
Former Raila Odinga’s Chief of Staff Caroli Omondi has differed with ODM National Chairman John Mbadi over the push to have him back in ODM.

MOST READ

Glowing tributes as Beth Mugo’s husband cremated in private ceremony
Glowing tributes as Beth Mugo’s husband cremated in private ceremony

NATIONAL

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
I am not vying, I will follow President Uhuru, Kibicho

By Winfrey Owino | 1 hour ago

I am not vying, I will follow President Uhuru, Kibicho
Be careful, don’t be used – Mudavadi to Western leaders

By Winfrey Owino | 1 hour ago

Be careful, don’t be used – Mudavadi to Western leaders
Faces behind Raila's bid to lock Ruto out of Nyanza, Western

By Harold Odhiambo | 3 hours ago

Faces behind Raila's bid to lock Ruto out of Nyanza, Western
Ruto and Raila face knife-edge test in season of primaries

By Biketi Kikechi | 7 hours ago

Ruto and Raila face knife-edge test in season of primaries

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC