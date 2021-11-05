× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ex-MP sentenced to 12 months in prison for slapping colleague

POLITICS
By Mireri Junior | November 5th 2021

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel at a Milimani court in July in a case where he was charged with assaulting current area MP Sarah Korere in 2016. [File, Standard]

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for assault

Lempurkel was charged with assault after he slapped the current Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere, on November 21, 2016, at Harambee House in Nairobi.

According to a court charge sheet, Lempurkel slapped Korere on the left cheek and kicked her on the lower abdomen injuring her in the process.

Senior Principal Magistrate, Hellen Onkwani slapped Lempurkel with a 12-months sentence with no option for a fine.

KEEP READING

 Man suspected of chopping off wife’s hands after quarrel

 Keveye Girls on the rampage, say school treating their security lightly

 Two police officers face probe for assault

 Ndichu Brothers: Police get more information from Murgor sisters over attack

Lempurkel was convicted after the court ruled that the Prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that he committed the offence.

Through his lawyer James Orengo, Lempurkel claimed that a CCTV footage did not capture the incident he is charged with.

However, the magistrate dismissed his claims ruling that the boardroom where the offence was committed had no CCTV.

Onkwani also rejected the defence claim that the ex-MP was a first-time offender, ruling that as a leader Lempurkel should set a good example to Kenyans.

Lempurkel has 14 days to appeal the ruling or begin his sentence.

The former legislator was in September arrested over the clashes in Laikipia County.

He was charged with hate speech before being released on a cash bail of Sh150,000 after pleading not guilty.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Sonko Case: Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko due in court over assault charges

A Man has been stuck in a hospital in Mombasa for over two months after an alleged assault by police

6 police officers to be charged with murder, shootings and assault following IPOA's investigations

Uproar in Likuyani as police posts closed
Residents of Likuyani sub-county have protested against the closure of four police posts and subsequent transfer of the officers
Military, NYS to oversee KEMSA operations
The authority's chair said reform efforts have been stepped up to position Kemsa as an effective player in healthcare system.

MOST READ

Lilian Nganga: My life in danger
Lilian Nganga: My life in danger

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru and Elvince Joshua

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Janet Ong'era: This is my pledge if you elect me Kisii governor

By Eric Abuga | 1 hour ago

Janet Ong'era: This is my pledge if you elect me Kisii governor
Riddle of Mt Kenya’s low voter turnout

By Allan Mungai | 7 hours ago

Riddle of Mt Kenya’s low voter turnout
DP Ruto rolls up sleeves as succession race hots up

By Jacob Ng'etich and Josphat Thiongo | 7 hours ago

DP Ruto rolls up sleeves as succession race hots up
Ford-Kenya endorses Wetang’ula for president as rivals oppose bid

By Judah Ben Huh and Grace Ng'ang'a | 15 hours ago

Ford-Kenya endorses Wetang’ula for president as rivals oppose bid

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC