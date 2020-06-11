LSK condemns violence in the just concluded by-elections

LSK's Lawyer Kipkoech Ng’etich (center) with other lawyers in Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has condemned the violence that marked Thursday's by-elections in different parts of the country.

Lawyers drawn from Nakuru County led by LSK Council member Kipkoech Ngetich faulted the police over what they termed as slow response to violent attacks in and around polling stations.

The lawyers were particular with the attacks on elected leaders in the various polling centers in full glare of security agencies, some of whom were part of the violence.

“We are perturbed at how these by-elections were marred with violence under the watch of police and provincial administration. It is shocking that it was some security organs that perpetrated the violence," said Ngetich.

During Nakuru's London polls, four journalists were injured by goons while filming Kaptembwo Assistant County Commissioner Moffat Moseti in an ugly exchange with MP Nixon Korir.

“It was expected that the administrator mediates between the rowdy group and the politicians. Instead, he hurled unpalatable remarks at the MPs fanning violence from the ordinary residents,” Ngetich said.

He took issue with the assault of the four Nakuru journalists noting that failure to provide enough security to them amounted to infringement on freedom of the press.

“It is heartbreaking that journalists tasked with informing Kenyans were roughed up by goons at a station supposedly secured by police. The police had the responsibility to ensure everyone is protected within the station but their response was sluggish,” he said.

"If the government does not firmly instruct the police on their role in protecting all Kenyans, we are walking the same path with Uganda. Journalists are neutral agents of communication,” he said.

He challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to call for a truce among their supporters before the situation gets out of hand.

“What happened in all the by-elections was unfortunate. This is a precursor of what is likely to happen in the next general polls. It is time for the duo to tone down their fights for the sake of this country,” he added.