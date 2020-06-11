×
LSK condemns violence in the just concluded by-elections

By Kennedy Gachuhi | March 5th 2021 at 16:44:27 GMT +0300

LSK's Lawyer Kipkoech Ng’etich (center) with other lawyers in Nakuru. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has condemned the violence that marked Thursday's by-elections in different parts of the country.

Lawyers drawn from Nakuru County led by LSK Council member Kipkoech Ngetich faulted the police over what they termed as slow response to violent attacks in and around polling stations.

The lawyers were particular with the attacks on elected leaders in the various polling centers in full glare of security agencies, some of whom were part of the violence.

“We are perturbed at how these by-elections were marred with violence under the watch of police and provincial administration. It is shocking that it was some security organs that perpetrated the violence," said Ngetich.

Read More

During Nakuru's London polls, four journalists were injured by goons while filming Kaptembwo Assistant County Commissioner Moffat Moseti in an ugly exchange with MP Nixon Korir.

“It was expected that the administrator mediates between the rowdy group and the politicians. Instead, he hurled unpalatable remarks at the MPs fanning violence from the ordinary residents,” Ngetich said.

He took issue with the assault of the four Nakuru journalists noting that failure to provide enough security to them amounted to infringement on freedom of the press.

“It is heartbreaking that journalists tasked with informing Kenyans were roughed up by goons at a station supposedly secured by police. The police had the responsibility to ensure everyone is protected within the station but their response was sluggish,” he said.

"If the government does not firmly instruct the police on their role in protecting all Kenyans, we are walking the same path with Uganda. Journalists are neutral agents of communication,” he said.

He challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to call for a truce among their supporters before the situation gets out of hand.

“What happened in all the by-elections was unfortunate. This is a precursor of what is likely to happen in the next general polls. It is time for the duo to tone down their fights for the sake of this country,” he added.

LSK By-Elections
Battle of the mighty as parties race for MCA seats in Nakuru
Court warns Eldoret widows against man
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

2 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

3 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

5 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

10 days ago

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Julius Chepkwony 17 hours ago
Costly project that divides Kenyans

Costly project that divides Kenyans

Dominic Omondi 17 hours ago
Masks new headache in exam cheating

Masks new headache in exam cheating

Augustine Oduor 17 hours ago
REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

Rosa Agutu 1 day ago

UDA wins London, Jubilee Hell’s gate, Wiper Kitise-Kithuki and ODM Kiamokama wards

By Standard Team
DP says BBI should not split nation

By Robert Kiplagat
Residents pick new MPs amid rigging allegations

By Standard Team
DP Ruto says BBI should not split nation

By Robert Kiplagat
State now allays security fears as voters elect ward reps in mini poll

By Standard Team
It's all systems go in fierce battle for two Nakuru ward seats

By Steve Mkawale and Antony Gitonga
