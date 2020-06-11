×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Msambweni MP Feisal Bader takes oath as parliament debates tax cuts

By Betty Njeru | December 22nd 2020 at 15:09:59 GMT +0300

Msambweni MP Feisal Bader (centre) takes oath in the National Assembly. [Courtesy]

Feisal Abdalla Bader has been sworn in as the new Msambweni Member of Parliament.

Bader took oath in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, administered by the Speaker Justin Muturi, amid chants from fellow parliamentarians.

The MP vowed to perform his duties as required by the law and not fail his constituents.

“Nitakuwa mwaminifu na mtiffu kwa katiba ya Kenya. Nitatekeleza majukumu yangu kwa uaminifu. (I will obey, respect, uphold, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Kenya and that I will faithfully and conscientiously discharge the duties of a Member of Parliament), he said.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori in March 2020. [Courtesy]

Bader, an independent candidate won the hotly-contested by-election last week, trumping his closest challenger, ODM’s Omar Boga.

Read More

In his acceptance speech, he thanked voters for believing in him and extended an olive branch to his opponents, promising to work together with them to improve the constituency.

"I want to thank the people of Msambweni for believing in me. I want to thank all the people who walked with me through to victory. We will work with our opponents for the sake of our constituency," he said.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori in March 2020, who died while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa.

Bader’s administration of oath fell among businesses the House was conducting in a special sitting on Tuesday, before the MPs break for recess.

The MPs are debating the planned reversal of key tax rates.

They are discussing about 13 bills, among them the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020- in which they are seeking to reverse the tax rates to the Income Tax Act, Cap. 470, among them- Pay as You Earn (PAYE), Corporation Tax and the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act, 2013, to the rates that existed pre-Covid.

During the debate, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale expressed concerns that the tax laws came about as a result of pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Duale says that in order to close the gap between the budget and the revenue estimated to be accrued, Parliament has to make a decision and fast.

“In my opinion, the economy is in the ICU. We have to make a choice. Do we remove the machines so that the economy collapses or do we pass this bill in the hope that it can survive for few months in anticipation of the pandemic getting off?, he posed.

The lawmakers also debating The Constitution Amendment Bill, 2020, The Business Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Judicial Service (Amendment) Bill, 2020- among others.

 

Related Topics
Feisal Bader Msambweni MP Parliament Special Sitting
Share this story
Previous article
My grocery bill went up — Obama speaks on hosting Malia’s boyfriend
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Democracy prevailed: Omar Boga concedes defeat, promises to work with Bader
Democracy prevailed: Omar Boga concedes defeat, promises to work with Bader

LATEST STORIES

Feisal Bader sworn-in as Msambweni MP
Feisal Bader sworn-in as Msambweni MP

CHECKPOINT

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?

1 day ago

What's in the COVID-19 aid package?
Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

6 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

11 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

12 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Ailing widow battles national bank for frozen Sh18 million

Ailing widow battles national bank for frozen Sh18 million

Paul Ogemba 8 hours ago
Revived Nanyuki train a blessing to corona-depleted wallets

Revived Nanyuki train a blessing to corona-depleted wallets
Jacinta Mutura 9 hours ago
Central bankers at crossroads as digital cash raids their space

Central bankers at crossroads as digital cash raids their space
Reuters 10 hours ago
Wairegi: My 38 years as Britam CEO and the risks that paid off

Wairegi: My 38 years as Britam CEO and the risks that paid off
Dominic Omondi 11 hours ago

More stories

Lusaka wants governors to foster cordial relation with ward reps to avoid impeachments

By Nathan Ochunge
Lusaka wants governors to foster cordial relation with ward reps to avoid impeachments

Moi’s BBI meetings stir succession talks

By Moses Nyamori
Moi’s BBI meetings stir succession talks

ANC handpicks candidate in Matungu by-election

By Brian Kisanji
ANC handpicks candidate in Matungu by-election

Quit now, Raila tells IEBC team as it gets Sh93m

By Eric Abuga and Dominic Omondi
Quit now, Raila tells IEBC team as it gets Sh93m

Raila dismisses IEBC on demands for an increased BBI budget

By Eric Abuga
Raila dismisses IEBC on demands for an increased BBI budget

Sonko’s love-hate relationship with county assembly led to impeachment

By Josphat Thiong'o
Sonko’s love-hate relationship with county assembly led to impeachment
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.