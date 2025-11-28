President William Ruto speaking during a past function. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

I wanted to say the invention of turning Kenya into a Singapore is pretty asinine, but I am mindful that that might seem inappropriate because Prezzo Bill Ruto appears not just to believe in its analogy, he also thinks those who challenge it are “anti-development.”

First off, the data that Prezzo Ruto quotes about Singapore is mostly fictional, but I still can’t wrap my head around the idea that anyone would want to turn Kenya into Singapore. It’s a small island city-state, which means the regional politics played here would be impractical.

Its entire population is just six million, the entire city is sterile clean, public theft is unheard of, and past prezzos have been men of very modest means. The trash swirling around us offers enormous opportunities for business for our politicians, including running private militias that carry trash around, lest some is needed for depositing in strategic places.

I understand two-thirds of Singapore’s landmark is merely metres above sea level, which means they are swamped with typhoons with the frequency that the sun hits our land. Since it’s been proven we can hardly cope with mudslides and other natural calamities, I think floods would the end of us.

Put simply, our incompetence is so well documented, we shouldn’t be testing the gods by asking for things like floods on our land. We just can’t cope. In any case, Singapore did not have land that the Brits would have stolen, as they did in our case, and refused to give back because our politicians had become their custodians and inheritors of stolen lands.

You notice I have restricted my thoughts to “hardware” issues surrounding Singapore, such as land and sea. The “software” is mindboggling: The values that took root in the island’s leadership are those of merit, which means charlatans, prostitutes, thieves and liars are not allowed in statecraft, which is true in our case.

Since Kenya is likely to remain Kenya, it is highly unlikely that the march to convert our nation into the Asian tiger is realistic, though it’d have been easier to turn Singapore into Kenya, if we had a chance to run its port, one of the busiest in the world, just for one day.