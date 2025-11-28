×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Yes, we could turn Singapore into Kenya, just by running its mega port for one day

By Peter Kimani | Nov. 28, 2025
President William Ruto speaking during a past function. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

I wanted to say the invention of turning Kenya into a Singapore is pretty asinine, but I am mindful that that might seem inappropriate because Prezzo Bill Ruto appears not just to believe in its analogy, he also thinks those who challenge it are “anti-development.”

First off, the data that Prezzo Ruto quotes about Singapore is mostly fictional, but I still can’t wrap my head around the idea that anyone would want to turn Kenya into Singapore. It’s a small island city-state, which means the regional politics played here would be impractical.

Its entire population is just six million, the entire city is sterile clean, public theft is unheard of, and past prezzos have been men of very modest means. The trash swirling around us offers enormous opportunities for business for our politicians, including running private militias that carry trash around, lest some is needed for depositing in strategic places.

I understand two-thirds of Singapore’s landmark is merely metres above sea level, which means they are swamped with typhoons with the frequency that the sun hits our land. Since it’s been proven we can hardly cope with mudslides and other natural calamities, I think floods would the end of us.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Put simply, our incompetence is so well documented, we shouldn’t be testing the gods by asking for things like floods on our land. We just can’t cope. In any case, Singapore did not have land that the Brits would have stolen, as they did in our case, and refused to give back because our politicians had become their custodians and inheritors of stolen lands.

You notice I have restricted my thoughts to “hardware” issues surrounding Singapore, such as land and sea. The “software” is mindboggling: The values that took root in the island’s leadership are those of merit, which means charlatans, prostitutes, thieves and liars are not allowed in statecraft, which is true in our case.

Since Kenya is likely to remain Kenya, it is highly unlikely that the march to convert our nation into the Asian tiger is realistic, though it’d have been easier to turn Singapore into Kenya, if we had a chance to run its port, one of the busiest in the world, just for one day.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

William Ruto Singapore Dream Singapore Model
.

Latest Stories

Kenya's deepening wealth divide exposes leadership failures
Kenya's deepening wealth divide exposes leadership failures
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
2 hrs ago
US firm pushes to liquidate Telkom Kenya in Sh10b site fees row
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
Hope for cheaper credit as more banks roll out new loan pricing model
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
By Brian Kisanji 2 hrs ago
Why Ruto can't sit pretty after by-election victories
What next for Gachagua after losing crucial test
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
What next for Gachagua after losing crucial test
New faces win big in by-elections as god fathers lose ground
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
New faces win big in by-elections as god fathers lose ground
All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch
By Julius Chepkwony and Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
All you need to know about Rironi-Mau Summit project after Ruto launch
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved