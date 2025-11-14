×
Yes, Kenya is poised for 'First World" status, because Prezzo Ruto says so

By Peter Kimani | Nov. 14, 2025
President William Ruto speaking in a past function. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Prezzo Bill Ruto new leitmotif, other than the aforementioned “akili” business, is that he wants to make Kenya leap from a so-called “Third World” to “First-World” economy. It’s true a man who does not understand a language is likely to betray his ignorance.

What Prezzo Ruto is rehashing is racist tosh, but he wouldn’t know that because he was busy selling chickens in Sugoi when that discourse was taking shape. Africa is first world, because its resources were plundered through slavery and colonialism to prop and subsidise life in so-called First World. And foolish Africans are busy looting their nations and hiding loot in the so-called “First world” countries.

The young man of the house, now a burgeoning analyst on international affairs, posed: What does he (Prezzo Ruto) mean when he says this will happen in his lifetime? Why not now? How long is a lifetime? How long does he hope to live?

He concluded: “He is talking about a lifetime to provide a moving deadline.”

Too many questions, I said, but offered some pointers. Countries that had transformed their fortunes were not founded on theft as a national ethos. Neither were they led by a pliant Parliament that safeguards the protection of the wicked and the crooked from scrutiny. Nor did they consider public procurement as the fastest way to moving houses or buying the latest limo.

Listening to Prezzo Ruto articulate the successes of his government over the last three years on Al-Jazeera, despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary, I suppose he’s already crossed the rubicon; he’s has turned our fortunes, without our conscious notice.

