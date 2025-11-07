Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan delivers her remarks during the party's closing campaign rally in Mwanza on October 28, 2025. [Photo/AFP]

I would like to start by apologising for my disappearing acts; this has no bearing whatsoever on my character, I don’t think I am evasive, I have only been on the move.

While I was away, I understand millions of unemployed youths transmogrified into viumbe (creatures) who migrated to major cities of TZ and unleashed such serious vurugu that Prezzo-elect of the Republic of Tanzania, Madam Samia Suluhu Hassan, had to sneak into a military facility, where she was sworn in, after securing a landslide in the recent polls.