After years of smooth music streaming, Spotify now insists on ads that I paid to avoid

Spotify logo displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

I have been enjoying Spotify for a while, and I still do. A week or two ago — I have no way of remembering when precisely — because my weeks often feel blurry, my subscription came to an abrupt end.

I must have been travelling, otherwise I’d have renewed on the spot, because I am irritated by the adverts that come on the free version of the digital music streaming app, or the inability to skip or forward to a song of your choice, which is the liberty you enjoy on premium subscription.

Anyhow, I am extremely irritated because a week after renewing my subscription, with a six-month advance payment, I am unable to log into the premium option.

I keep receiving entreaties to return to premium by being directed to make a fresh payment using Paypal or Visa. I paid using Mpesa.

I know these are difficult times, since our Major Non-Nato nonsense was put under review, but I am not aware of Mpesa being downgraded as a legit form of international payment.

But try as I might, I have not been able to utilise my premium subscription paid under Mpesa.

When I failed to log in to premium, I tried the next best thing, which is to cancel the subscription.

Spotify’s marketing ad purports you can “cancel anytime.” I haven’t gone further on that either; my account purports I haven’t had a paid subscription for the last two years!

Well, that’s a possibility, given that the folks who operate the platform are based in Sweden and they think we’re in 1984.

The app claims there is no history of transactions by me over the last two years!

If these accounts sound strange, the strangest of them all is that there is simply no way to contact Spotify and seek help.

Hence my question: how does one run a fully digital business around the globe and ensure there’s no way for your customers to get in touch?

I’d have said this is bure kabisa, but I am restraining myself because I still need a refund, and I still need to stream music on Spotify, only that now I have to contend with those irritations I paid to avoid.