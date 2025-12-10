Digital violence: Why victims cannot find refuge in the law

There's failure to hold perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and femicide in Kenya to account. [iStock]

Digital violence, commonly referred to as technology-facilitated violence, is a pervasive form of gender-based violence that undermines the human rights of people. is committed and escalated through the use of digital communication technologies such as mobile phones and social media platforms, among many others.

A 2024 Kenyan survey report showed that over 50 per cent of women experienced some form of online gender-based violence (OGBV). Prevalent forms reported include: Misogynistic Comments, Doxing, Cyberbullying and Harassment, Cyberstalking, Impersonation and identity theft, Sextortion and deep fake pornography. These forms of OGBV have a psychological and emotional impact on individuals.