Courts and judicial temperament in Kenya

Supreme Court of Kenya. [File, Standard]

In recent months, a number of unsettling exchanges within Kenyan courtrooms have played out in the public domain, exposing fissures in what ought to be the epitome of sobriety and reason, the administration of justice.

These confrontations, pitting advocates against judges or even involving self-represented litigants, strike at the very heart of the moral authority of the Judiciary. They compel us to reflect deeply on the nature of law as a noble profession, the imperatives of emotional intelligence in adjudication, and the urgent need to re-tool legal education to align with the spirit of the Constitution.