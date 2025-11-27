×
Jubilee Party and Uhuru cannot help Matiang'i become president

By Okech Kendo | Nov. 27, 2025
Former Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i during a meeting with youth and opinion leaders in Nakuru, where he dismissed talk of divisions within the United Opposition. He said the coalition is in the process of solidifying and urged grassroots leaders to drive Jubilee Party’s mass membership registration as part of its revival ahead of the 2027 elections. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Wannabe President Fred Matiang’i was a ‘bulldozer’ during the Uhuru Kenyatta regime, but he is increasingly showing he did not master basic political strategy. Not even from his mentor the late Simeon Nyachae did Matiang’i learn the art of grassroots mobilisation.

Apart from his irregular appearances alongside other opposition leaders, the former Education Cabinet Secretary assumes any road can take him to the presidency. It is not clear how he intends to get there. Or how to build the solid clout he needs to negotiate with his peers.

Costly, corruption-riddled and violent elections are not worth it
