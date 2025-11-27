Jubilee Party and Uhuru cannot help Matiang'i become president

Wannabe President Fred Matiang’i was a ‘bulldozer’ during the Uhuru Kenyatta regime, but he is increasingly showing he did not master basic political strategy. Not even from his mentor the late Simeon Nyachae did Matiang’i learn the art of grassroots mobilisation.
Apart from his irregular appearances alongside other opposition leaders, the former Education Cabinet Secretary assumes any road can take him to the presidency. It is not clear how he intends to get there. Or how to build the solid clout he needs to negotiate with his peers.