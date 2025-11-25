Ruto dreams of a 'new Singapore', but not when counties hold us back

President William Ruto with former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at State House, Nairobi. [PSC]

Four years ago, Kenyans were duly informed that “from being ranked as the 12th wealthiest nation in Africa when I took over, we have moved six ranks to become the sixth wealthiest nation on the continent…”. Last week, we heard that “three years ago, Kenya ranked as the eighth largest economy in Africa, with a GDP of $115 billion. Today, our GDP has increased to $136 billion, moving us up to become the sixth largest economy on the continent, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)”.

In case you’re wondering, the first statement came from former President Uhuru Kenyatta as he made his eighth State of the Nation Address in 2021. The second was current President William Ruto’s in his State of the Nation address last week.