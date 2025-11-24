Why pro-competition reforms are key to Kenya’s growth, jobs goals

When I first arrived in Nairobi, I was struck by the energy of its entrepreneurs. In the bustling markets of Gikomba, the co-working spaces of Westlands, and the farmlands of Nakuru, the spirit of enterprise was unmistakable.

Yet beneath that vibrancy lay a quieter frustration. While Kenyan talents and ideas seemed abundant, opportunities did not always follow. Many business owners spoke of obstacles that had little to do with creativity or effort, and everything to do with how markets are structured.