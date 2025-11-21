Why partnership with Ruto is ODM's clearest route to 'Canaan'

The death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on October 15 has undoubtedly sent Kenya’s political class back to the drawing board. Over the past two weeks, we have witnessed push and shove within his Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as factions scramble to navigate a new reality without their influential party leader. Even other parties are reeling from Mr Odinga’s death.

Stakes are high and the party’s future is at stake. Observers have been quick to note last week’s hard-tackle by Raila’s daughter Winnie on new party leader Oburu Odinga regarding the future of the behemoth in the broad-based government. Ms Winnie is emphatic that the party’s National Delegates Conference should convene to offer a way forward.