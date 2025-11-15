COP: We must call out beggars and joyriders

Indigenous leaders and activists from the Alianca Pena Volta Grande do Xingu, hold signs during a demonstration calling on Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and COP30 delegates to protect the Amazon and to consider Indigenous knowledge, at Guajara Bay, Belem, Brazil on November 14, 2025.[AFP]

For Brazil, hosting the 2025 climate conference is no ordinary event. It marks a hugely important step in the fight to save the endangered Amazon rainforest.

Ms Adele Santelli, my Brazilian friend and environmental reporter, has told me countless breath-taking stories about the Amazon, and I’m truly anxious about its future. For the wider world, however, focus is on the Paris Agreement. A decade after its historic adoption by 195 nations, global leaders are under pressure to turn long-standing promises into progress.