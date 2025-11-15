COP: We must call out beggars and joyriders

For Brazil, hosting the 2025 climate conference is no ordinary event. It marks a hugely important step in the fight to save the endangered Amazon rainforest.
Ms Adele Santelli, my Brazilian friend and environmental reporter, has told me countless breath-taking stories about the Amazon, and I’m truly anxious about its future. For the wider world, however, focus is on the Paris Agreement. A decade after its historic adoption by 195 nations, global leaders are under pressure to turn long-standing promises into progress.