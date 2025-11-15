×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

COP: We must call out beggars and joyriders

By Mark Oloo | Nov. 15, 2025
Indigenous leaders and activists from the Alianca Pena Volta Grande do Xingu, hold signs during a demonstration calling on Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and COP30 delegates to protect the Amazon and to consider Indigenous knowledge, at Guajara Bay, Belem, Brazil on November 14, 2025.[AFP]

For Brazil, hosting the 2025 climate conference is no ordinary event. It marks a hugely important step in the fight to save the endangered Amazon rainforest.  

Ms Adele Santelli, my Brazilian friend and environmental reporter, has told me countless breath-taking stories about the Amazon, and I’m truly anxious about its future. For the wider world, however, focus is on the Paris Agreement. A decade after its historic adoption by 195 nations, global leaders are under pressure to turn long-standing promises into progress.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Amazon Rainforest COP30 COP30 Brazil Global Climate Change
.

Latest Stories

Trump's Africa envoy says Sudan 'world's biggest humanitarian crisis'
Trump's Africa envoy says Sudan 'world's biggest humanitarian crisis'
Africa
By AFP
28 mins ago
How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
Politics
By Isaiah Gwengi
53 mins ago
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
Opinion
By Salim Lone
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
By Isaiah Gwengi 53 mins ago
How Baba's final resting place has become pilgrimage site
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
By Salim Lone 53 mins ago
Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered
Politics of darkness: Why power rationing is back
By Gitobu Imanyara 58 mins ago
Politics of darkness: Why power rationing is back
How Ruto's self-worship, romantic rhetoric mask reality on ground
By Barack Muluka 1 hr ago
How Ruto's self-worship, romantic rhetoric mask reality on ground
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved