The Standard

Tanzania mirrors what happens when peaceful people are pushed

By Gitobu Imanyara | Nov. 2, 2025
Supporters of ACT-Wazalendo (Alliance for Change and Transparency) party march during a protest in Kigoma on October 30, 2025 a day after Tanzania's presidential and legislative elections. [Photo/AFP]

Peaceful people are the most dangerous when provoked. They endure quietly, they absorb pain with astonishing patience, and they forgive easily until endurance turns into awakening. History has proven, time and again, that when peace-loving people finally decide that enough is enough, their uprising is not chaotic; it is organized, purposeful, and unstoppable.

Tanzanians have long been known as one of Africa’s calmest and most orderly societies. From Julius Nyerere’s Ujamaa socialism to their present-day democratic calm, they have carried themselves with restraint, humility, and grace. But beneath this calm lies a quiet dignity, one that should never be mistaken for weakness.

