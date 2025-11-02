×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Have we moved on too fast? Lessons Kenya risks forgetting before 2027

By Mike Nyagwoka | Nov. 2, 2025
Gen Z protest aftermath destruction in Nairobi CBD on June 26, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Moving on from a setback or situation swiftly can be a personal strength, but in nation-building, it can also be a weakness. As a nation just two years from a General Election, we must bring historical facts that have been swept under the carpet back to the fore. These facts must inform our actions, lest we lose our nation completely in 2027. If we fail to learn from the Gen-Z-led demonstrations—the chaos, the violence, and the accompanying tragic deaths and injuries—then we have already chosen to sink the nation we cherish.

The chaotic scenes being witnessed in Tanzania are symptomatic of a region that is not at ease. There is growing cross-border empathy for the unique challenges each East African nation faces. In Uganda, the victimisation of opposition leader Kizza Besigye attracted lawyers and activists from as far as Kenya, led by PLP leader Martha Karua.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Gen Z Protests Tanzania Protests Missing Kenyan Activists 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

How Uhuru helped to turn Raila's grave into a shrine
How Uhuru helped to turn Raila's grave into a shrine
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
5 mins ago
Living cost crisis: No respite as families worse off than last year
Business
By Brian Ngugi
5 mins ago
Senators question KDF role in public projects
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
5 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
By Biketi Kikechi 5 mins ago
Tanzania massacre: Dar hit by more riots and deaths
KCSE candidates begin written exams today amid tight security
By Mike Kihaki 5 mins ago
KCSE candidates begin written exams today amid tight security
Senators question KDF role in public projects
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 mins ago
Senators question KDF role in public projects
How Uhuru helped to turn Raila's grave into a shrine
By Macharia Munene 5 mins ago
How Uhuru helped to turn Raila's grave into a shrine
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved