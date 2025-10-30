How Kenya can build smart cities that change lives

An aerial view of the Expressway Road. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A week ago, BBC published a story titled, 'What it’s like to live in the world’s smartest cities for 2025'. It featured five top cities across the globe where residents rely on cutting-edge technology and innovation to conduct their daily affairs. From self-driving buses to AI-controlled traffic lights to buildings that manage their own energy use, residents of those cities enjoy “smart living”.

In one hotel in the Tokyo-Yokohama metropolitan area in Japan, guests automatically check themselves in and enjoy the services of robotic staff. Guests also get to enjoy “smart beds” that adjust the temperature for optimal sleep.