Why Africa can't win the war against hunger with donated money

One of the rotavator tractors bought through asset financing by Mwea Rice Growers Multipurpose Cooperative Society. [Gardy Chacha/Standard]

In January 2025, African Heads of State and governments met in Kampala and adopted the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Kampala Declaration, the latest chapter in a story that began in Maputo in 2003 when our leaders first committed to allocating at least 10 per cent of national budgets to agriculture. Two decades later, we are still talking about fulfilling that promise, even as the hunger situation quietly worsens across the continent.

The irony? We grow the world’s coffee, cocoa, and cashews but when it comes to feeding ourselves, we look outward, not inward. As we fail to invest in feeding ourselves, we spend an estimated USD 70-85 billion every year importing food, much of it the same maize, rice, and wheat that we could easily produce at home. It’s what I call a negative-sum game. We lose twice, first by not investing, and again by paying others to feed us.