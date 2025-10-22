Cloud revolution in Kenya's Sh17tr engine powered by local talent

The cloud is a democracy, famously stated Marc Benioff, and in Kenya, this democratic power is tangible.

Did you know that behind every instant M-Pesa transaction, every seamless online government service, and every streamed movie in Kenya powered by the 139.7 per cent mobile penetration rate (equating to over 73 million connected devices as of June 2025), lies a quiet revolution?

That revolution is cloud computing, an invisible engine now powering Kenya’s digital transformation and reshaping the way businesses, institutions, and individuals connect with the world.

As enterprises increasingly recognise the potential of cloud technologies, the scope and applications of cloud computing continue to expand at an unprecedented rate. Today, cloud computing extends far beyond mere storage solutions.

It encompasses a spectrum of services, from infrastructure and platforms to software and specialised applications. Indeed, cloud computing has become the backbone of modern digital life.

As the world races deeper into the digital age, Kenya finds itself at a pivotal crossroad: will it harness this revolution to drive inclusive growth, or risk being marginalised?

The global cloud race and Africa’s strategy

According to Precedence Research, cloud computing globally has become one of the fastest-growing sectors in technology. It is expected to reach a market valuation of nearly $912 billion (Sh118.56 trillion) with projections pointing to over $5.15 trillion (Sh670 trillion) by 2034.

Global leaders such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud continue to dominate, not just in revenues but in driving innovation across AI, hybrid and multi-cloud models, and edge computing.

Yet, this rapid expansion has exposed a universal challenge: a shortage of skilled professionals. Globally, corporations are competing to secure qualified cloud engineers, security specialists, and architects.

For Kenya, this gap represents not a constraint, but a significant opportunity—underscoring that talent, not geography, is the new currency of the digital age.

Across Africa, the cloud narrative is evolving swiftly. South Africa has emerged as a regional hub for cloud infrastructure, attracting multi-billion-dollar investments from technology giants such as AWS, which established a dedicated data centre region in Cape Town.

Kenya, meanwhile, is pursuing a parallel, talent-centric strategy. While a 2021 study revealed that only 26 per cent of Kenyan organisations had adopted cloud technology, forecasts suggest that adoption could contribute as much as Sh1.4 trillion (about $10–12 billion) to the economy by 2033.

The potential is substantial, but realising it requires a balanced focus on investing in both infrastructure and human capital development.

Kenya as a hub of cloud computing talent

Kenya is firmly establishing itself as a prominent hub of cloud computing talent in Africa, through programmes such as Ajira AWS re/Start, an initiative designed to prepare young Kenyans for the future of work.

The programme is implemented locally by eMobilis Technology Training Institute, a key training partner for the broader Ajira Digital programme, with strategic support from the Mastercard Foundation. Functioning as a national talent pipeline, it equips learners with globally recognised and high-demand cloud computing skills.

To date, the programme has produced over 2,300 certified cloud experts, a testament to Kenya’s growing reputation as a source of world-class digital expertise.

The impact of cloud computing is already discernible across multiple sectors. FinTech companies are achieving faster, lower-cost scaling through cloud infrastructure. Government services are becoming more efficient and accessible as digitisation takes hold.

And for countless young professionals in cities and towns like Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret, among others, cloud-based tools have opened new avenues for remote work and global employment.

The digital transformation is expected to see the digital economy contribute up to 9.24 per cent of Kenya’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025.

This critical adoption is fostering innovation, significantly improving business efficiency, and laying the foundation for high-value job creation across the nation.

What next?

Notwithstanding this progress, hurdles remain. Connectivity is uneven in rural areas, data protection frameworks require further refinement, and the high cost of advanced services limits access for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Cloud computing is no longer a discretionary expenditure; it is the essential foundation of a modern economy. Kenya now stands at a defining moment, with a clear opportunity to unlock a Sh1.4 trillion economic benefit.

To fully capitalise on this digital future, a decisive and coordinated commitment is essential from all stakeholders. Policymakers must prioritise the development of clear, business-enabling data protection policies and accelerate broadband infrastructure expansion nationwide.

Businesses must also move beyond piloting programmes to make definitive capital investments in cloud migration and in integrating locally trained talent into their operations.

Educational institutions and industry partners must expand and scale proven programmes to meet the surging domestic and global demand for Kenyan cloud experts. The infrastructure investment must continue, but the focus must be on leveraging this exceptional human capital.

We must act decisively to cement Kenya’s position as Africa’s premier talent powerhouse, translating national potential into sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

The writer is co-founder and MD of eMobilis Technology Institute