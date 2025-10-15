Mashujaa Day 2025 musical repertour set to dazzle in Kitui

Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui ready for Mashujaa Day Celebrations.[Courtesy]

On the musical front, Kitui Count will not let Kenyans down

Kitui is home to many celebrated artistes, but this year it will play homage to many people from not just Kitui but also neighbouring counties. The lead guitar will play a tad louder, the sopranos will shrill an octave higher because if past productions are anything to go by, this Mashujaa Day is set to be wild and not just patriotic and entertaining.

Eastern Kenya, Kitui included, is home to some of the best melodies in history especially cultural and choral renditions. The late Dr Arthur Kemoli, famed for the hit arrangements, did a number that resonates to date, 'Ngulo' an Akamba folksong. Musically speaking, Kamba music is fast paced, and with heart dubbed con spirito, and not for any ordinary Joe; ask Ken Wa Maria of 'this are my things' fame. Dance you must.

After a rigorous two weeks scouting and auditions in August which saw throngs of performing artiste present to the Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC), a final list was chosen and signed up. That list remains a mystery but the rehearsals have been ongoing. PPMC director, the main curator of the entertainment, Dr Otoyo, is putting together new and seasoned actors who will share with the world the mastery that only art can achieve. Add that to the newly renovated and upgraded Ithokwee Stadium and it is a recipe for greatness.

The system is somewhat organic. Contemporary dancers, for example, who have been chosen to participate in the event knew nothing about each before that but they are currently at camp producing magic. Shoulders are gyrating to the famous drums by local village drummers never seen or heard about before. It will be a fusion of modern and traditional culture.

The creative process is always rigorous and extremely strict. Not only must participating artistes be Kenyan (Proof of Birth by ID) but need to reside within Kitui or a neighbouring county. For instance, when Homa Bay hosted Madaraka Day there were artistes from Migori, Kisumu and Siaya counties.

This time, Kitui has its own talents supported by others from Makueni and Machakos. The lead guitar is about to be loud.

As is the tradition, the categories will include choral choir, curated for occasion and to be performed by various universities and TVET students.

Then there is crowd favourite by the little children all sourced from groups/schools within the county who excelled in the Kenya National Music Festival in August. The budding artistes will use music and drama to bring to life the theme of this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The main acts will have an urban fusion arrangement, a traditional rendition and a peri religious presentation.

PPMC remains true to mandate, find talent train talent present talent. Benga maestro Osito Kalleh was almost buried in the files of oblivion but the hit song in 2021 at the 58th Madaraka Day performed in Kisumu County brought him back to life. Today he stands tall, wears his bling and is getting gigs once more. The same can be attested by the new crop of artistes who have gained a new lease of life after making an appearance at State functions.

The long and short, it is that it is always show time when PPMC takes the stage at national fetes and this time, the platform will be in Kitui.