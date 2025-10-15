People's watchdog? No, Parliament is Kenya's biggest problem

Treasury CS John Mbadi during the 2025 Budget reading on June 12th,2025 at Parliament. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Parliament was designed to be the heartbeat of democracy. The place where the will of the people finds voice, where truth challenges power, and where justice is defended through law. But in Kenya today, Parliament has become our biggest problem. It has ceased to be the people’s watchdog and has instead become the guard dog of the Executive.

Most of our Members of Parliament (MPs) no longer legislate in the public interest. They legislate for survival. Their own. They trade conscience for contracts, loyalty for allowances, and truth for tokens. In doing so, they betray the very foundation of representative democracy. We are now trapped in a dangerous cycle where Parliament passes laws that harm not only ordinary citizens but even the MPs themselves. Laws that erode freedoms, weaken institutions, and enrich the few at the expense of the many.