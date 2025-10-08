From potential to power: Inside the future of young Africans

Adelle Onyango, founder of Legally Clueless Africa and co-host of the Future of Africa podcast. [File]

Africa’s youth have over the years been referred as the "continent's untapped potential". This framing is popular in research reports and political speeches in Kenya, where 85 per cent of the population is below the age of 35. However, the truth is that young Africans do not stand on the fringes. They are already creating the future, innovating technologies, disrupting industries and driving social change.

What is needed is a strong commitment to ensuring that the youth have the environment and resources needed to tap into their power, a commitment that African governments must make now.