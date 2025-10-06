Why it won't be easy for UK to extradite soldier linked to Agnes Wanjiru's murder

Former British soldier Robert James Purkiss. [Courtesy]

Justice Alexander Muteti’s order on September 16, 2025 for the extradition of former British soldier Robert James Purkiss to be tried for murder is a victory for the rule of law and against foreigner impunity.

Muteti is a former prosecutor and leading expert on extradition law. With moral courage, the judge properly laid out the legal and constitutional rationale under the Extradition (Commonwealth Countries) Act and Constitution of Kenya to ensure justice for Agnes Wanjiru who was murdered 13 years ago.