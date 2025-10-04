Learning by doing: Why Kesal has become synonymous with leadership transformation

“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” – William Arthur Ward

Indeed, a great teacher inspires.

Situated 253.7 kilometers from Nairobi along the Nanyuki-Meru highway, as you pass Timau, your eyes are immediately greeted by a breathtaking landscape: neatly formed farms stretching as far as the eye can see. The beauty is so captivating that the cool, crisp air becomes almost secondary. The meandering road through the foothills gradually leads you to Kisima Vitu Too highway shop. Just 100 meters past it on the right, a newly installed tarmac road invites you onward, promising more wonders. Over the next 9 kilometers, the scenery continues to unfold: rugged shambas, lush farms, and, if lucky, glimpses of wildlife.

Soon, you reach a Kenya Forest Service gate. Here, a murram road guides you through rugged hills crowned with towering indigenous trees—a feast for the eyes. Along the way, you may spot elephants, buffaloes, or even hyenas if traveling at night. The road ends at a stone-walled gate topped with an electric fence, bearing a sign: “Welcome to Kesal – No Motorcycles Beyond This Point.” After 4–5 hours of journeying, you arrive at the Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership (KESAL). As the gate opens, a new perspective on leadership and personal growth begins to form in your mind.

At reception, warm and anticipatory staff welcome you, guiding you to your rooms. At 9,000 feet above sea level, your body asks for extra layers and a warm meal to recharge after the long adventure. Orientation follows, giving you a glimpse of the transformative experience ahead.

As you explore the compound, the planted trees catch your attention, each bearing plaques inscribed with names of notable figures who have visited or trained at Kesal—names of influence and impact, including the sitting President William Ruto. This unique school, nestled at the foot of Mt Kenya’s forested slopes, has become synonymous with leadership transformation.

Founded in 1990 as an outdoor experiential leadership and adventure training center, Kesal originally focused on military leadership. Over the years, it has evolved to serve a broad spectrum of government, corporate, and non-governmental organizations. Its programs—experiential leadership, team-building, youth adventure, and more—deliver measurable impact, improving relationships, ethical commitment, and organizational output.

Kesal’s training model, “learning by doing” or adventure-based experiential learning, challenges participants physically, mentally, and emotionally. Carefully crafted activities blend fun, fear, collaboration, and motivation, leaving lasting impressions. Professional debriefs reinforce lessons learned, ensuring that change is internalized and sustainable. This model has proven far more impactful than traditional theoretical training, shaping leaders who carry lessons into every sphere of their lives.

Kesal has hosted some of Kenya’s most notable organisations and leaders: the Standard Group, Capital Markets Authority under CEO Paul Muthaura, senior government officers, and ministries including Defense and Foreign Affairs. Its transformation has been guided by luminaries such as former Administration Police Commander and Governor of Nakuru Mr Kinuthia Mbugua, Ambassador Monica Juma, former Public Service Commission head and Governor Nyandarua Kimemia and Maj Gen (Rtd) Gordon Odemo Kihalangwa among others.

In a recent visit, PS Interior Raymond Omollo reiterated the government’s commitment to Kesal’s role in civil service training, emphasizing that all civil servants should undergo its programs to build leadership, ethics, and collaboration skills. Kesal’s impact is clear: occupying a small space in the vast Mt Kenya forest, yet leaving an indelible mark on every participant who braves its morning aerobics, outdoor adventures, and life-changing activities.

At Kesal, transformation is not temporary—it is a lifelong imprint

The writer is the Director, Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership