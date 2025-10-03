IEBC must embrace proactive communication ahead of 2027

IEBC Chair Erustus Edung Ethekon (left) and IEBC CEO Marjan Marjan before the Public Accounts Committee, at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, on September 17, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Silence breeds suspicion, but timely truth builds trust and democracy!

As the country moves closer to the 2027 General Election, attention is slowly turning to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). The commission remains the single most important body in steering the electoral process and safeguarding the credibility of the vote. However, in the past, one persistent challenge continues to shadow its work: Communication. Too often, the IEBC waits until rumors, half-truths, and political spins dominate the public space before it clarifies its position. By that time, damage has already been done. In a political environment where perception is as critical as reality, this reactive posture is dangerous.

The IEBC must recognise that in a democracy, silence is never neutral. When information gaps exist, politicians, commentators, and bloggers rush to fill them. Unfortunately, their versions are rarely accurate. This breeds suspicion, mistrust, and cynicism among the public. The result is a fragile electoral environment where conspiracy theories thrive. The solution lies in a radical shift: The IEBC must abandon its reactive style and adopt a proactive communication strategy that sets the agenda and tone for the electoral process. Proactivity means speaking before speculation takes root. It means informing Kenyans, clearly and consistently, about ongoing processes, whether it is mass voter registration, the management of by-elections, or preparations for the general election. The commission should not wait until a political actor alleges malpractice for it to respond. Instead, it should issue regular, structured updates as a matter of routine. By doing so, the IEBC builds confidence not just in its systems but also in its intentions. This duty is not merely a matter of strategy; it is rooted in the Constitution. Article 10 enshrines national values and principles of governance, including accountability, transparency, and public participation. These values bind all state organs, including the IEBC. Communication is the lifeline through which these values are realised. Without open, timely, and proactive disclosure, transparency is hollow, and accountability is weakened. A commission that hides behind silence violates both the spirit and the letter of Article 10.

Consider the controversies that have marked Kenya’s electoral history. Disputes over voter registers, tallying processes, and transmission of results have often been worsened by unclear communication from the commission. In some instances, Kenyans have learned of changes or crises through the media rather than directly from the IEBC. Each time, confidence is eroded further. Proactive communication could have prevented unnecessary mistrust. By engaging openly with citizens at every stage, the commission would not only have clarified its role but also insulated the process from manipulation by external actors. Proactive communication is particularly urgent when it comes to voter registration. Kenya still struggles with low levels of registration among young people. The IEBC must not wait for civil society or the media to raise alarm. It should actively inform Kenyans of registration drives, the technology being used, and measures taken to protect data. When the public sees transparency in even the smallest processes, they are more likely to trust the commission when the stakes are highest.

The same applies to civic education. Elections are not only about casting a ballot; they are about understanding rights and responsibilities in a democracy. Civic education should not be left to sporadic campaigns or outsourced entirely to non-state actors. The IEBC has the constitutional mandate to lead this process. Proactively sharing simple, clear, and accessible information about the electoral framework, how electoral disputes are resolved, how votes are counted, helps demystify the process. Citizens who understand the system are less vulnerable to misinformation and political propaganda. In managing by-elections, the IEBC also has an opportunity to model best practices. These smaller contests should not be treated casually. They are test runs for the general election. Proactive communication about logistical preparations, results management, and lessons learned would send a clear signal that the commission is committed to openness. It would also provide an opportunity for self-correction ahead of 2027.

A shift to proactivity also requires rethinking the tools of communication. Gone are the days when a press release sufficed. The modern information landscape is fast and unforgiving. Social media platforms, online portals, radio stations, and town hall forums must all be part of the IEBC’s communication arsenal. More importantly, information must be released in real time. This is not to say that the IEBC must respond to every rumour in circulation. That would be exhausting and counterproductive. Instead, the commission must set its own rhythm of communication, predictable, structured, and authoritative. For example, issuing weekly or monthly bulletins on preparations for 2027 would ensure that citizens always know where to find credible updates. In this way, the IEBC seizes control of the narrative rather than allowing others to define it. The stakes are enormous, public trust in the electoral process is the bedrock of national stability. Without it, every election becomes a flashpoint for dispute. The time for change is now. The IEBC must take the lead in shaping the national conversation around elections. It must speak clearly, consistently, and proactively, ensuring that no space is left for rumour to masquerade as fact. This is how it will honour Article 10, uphold transparency, and restore faith in the democratic process. Only through proactive communication can the IEBC guarantee not just a credible election in 2027, but also a stronger democracy for generations to come.