×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Assata Shakur: The revolutionary is gone, but the struggle lives on

By Njahira Gitahi | Sep. 30, 2025
Assata Shakur. [Photo/AFP]

Assata Shakur, the world’s most famous Black fugitive revolutionary, passed away this past week in Cuba. Shakur, perhaps more than even the Black Panthers, was through her life able to keep the collective Black imagination alive and hopeful for the future, even under increasingly oppressive conditions. Her death in Cuba as a free woman stands testament to the fact that with a little grit and determination, and a whole lot of solidarity, we all might be able to outwit the system that is out to crush us.

Even so, it was not all roses with the life of Assata, and her struggles several decades ago speak to current struggles globally. Like so many today, Assata was branded a terrorist and most wanted fugitive for daring to defend herself, and later on daring to escape the shackles of oppression. By allegedly shooting a State trooper, after a series of bank robberies, Shakur became an enemy of the State, even though multiple trials would find her not guilty of the crimes she was accused of.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Assata Shakur Revolutionary Legacy Black Liberation Freedom Struggle
.

Latest Stories

KCB eye win against Sharks as league action picks up pace
KCB eye win against Sharks as league action picks up pace
Football
By Washington Onyango
5 hrs ago
Rising Starlets shift focus to Tanzania clash
Football
By Elizabeth Mburugu
5 hrs ago
World Mountain Running star Kiriago says he was inspired by Tokyo team
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Remembering Prof. Obel: The brilliant but controversial Kenyan scientist
By David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Remembering Prof. Obel: The brilliant but controversial Kenyan scientist
How universities risk shutdown as students threaten to back striking dons
By Juliet Omelo 5 hrs ago
How universities risk shutdown as students threaten to back striking dons
How Kenya's own officers allegedly supplied guns, bullets to bandits
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
How Kenya's own officers allegedly supplied guns, bullets to bandits
How trip to visit sick aunt became deadly journey for 14 family members
By Daniel Chege 5 hrs ago
How trip to visit sick aunt became deadly journey for 14 family members
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved