We have a shared vision for Kenya and Israel

When I landed in Nairobi and saw the signs “Karibu Kenya” at the airport, I immediately felt at home. As I take up my role as Israel’s Ambassador to Kenya — and concurrently to Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, and Seychelles — I feel both honoured and excited.

Africa has always held a special place in my diplomatic career. Years ago, as Israel’s Ambassador to Senegal, the Gambia, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde and Guinea Bissau, I experienced firsthand the warmth, resilience, and creativity of African communities. I even learned Wolof, Senegal’s national language, so I could truly connect with people at all levels. Those years shaped my conviction that Africa and Israel share not just history, but a common destiny of innovation and resilience.

Today, I return to this continent with the same sense of purpose, but also with a renewed mission: to strengthen Israel’s friendship with Kenya and the neighboring countries to which I am accredited to, and to work together on the most pressing challenges of our time.

Kenya and Israel have long enjoyed warm ties. From cooperation in agriculture to knowledge-sharing in security, education, and health, ours is a partnership built on trust and mutual respect. Yet, I believe the coming years offer even greater opportunities. Kenya’s dynamism, entrepreneurial spirit, and regional leadership position her as a natural partner for Israel. Together, we can elevate our cooperation to new heights.

My most recent role before coming here was as Israel’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Sustainability. I am convinced that climate change is the defining challenge of our generation. Israel has pioneered technologies in water management, reforestation, desert agriculture, renewable energy and more that can be of great value to Kenya, a nation equally committed to building climate resilience.

From irrigation systems that empower smallholder farmers to solar technologies that bring clean energy to rural communities, our collaboration can directly improve lives and livelihoods. Israel is known globally as the “Start-up Nation.” But innovation is not just about technology, it is a mindset.

In Nairobi, I see the same spirit: young entrepreneurs with bold ideas, digital start-ups solving real problems, and a society eager to harness technology for growth. I look forward to creating more bridges between Israeli innovators and Kenyan counterparts in fields ranging from fintech and agritech to renewable energy and health tech. By working together, we can create solutions that not only benefit our countries but also the wider region.

In Kenya, where agriculture is the backbone of the economy, I see opportunities for cooperation in smart farming, irrigation, and post-harvest technologies that will empower farmers and strengthen food systems.

Diplomacy is not only about governments it is also about people. I am committed to being an accessible and approachable Ambassador, one who engages with the Kenyan government, citizen, civil society, academia, and business leaders alike. Cultural exchanges, educational partnerships, and joint initiatives will help build a relationship that is not just official but truly people-centered.

As I begin my tenure here, my message is simple: Israel is ready to walk hand in hand with Kenya. Together, we can build thriving economies, confront climate change, expand access to health and education, and promote peace and prosperity in our region. Penye nia, pana njia.

-The writer is new Israeli Ambassador to Kenya and East African region