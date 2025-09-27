Africa is not asking for favours from the UN

UN Secretary General Antony Gutteres speaks during the "Climate Summit 2025" on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2025. [AFP]

When President William Ruto gave his speech at the last United Nations General Assembly, he reminded everyone of what they already knew, but would love to suspend.

One, was that it would not make sense to discuss Africa’s agenda without necessary input from the continent itself. He spoke of the credibility of the UN, bringing out the irony in the organisation’s name when it continues to lock out critical voices of 54 countries, especially in the Security Council, where key decisions are made.

Africa grapples with climate change, food security, disease, war and water stress, among others, not by choice, but circumstance. Despite the visible impacts on the Global South, and in this era of science and technology, climate deniers, including US President Donald Trump, have marked the crisis as a myth, a fallacy.

Again, Africa is responsible for less than 4 per cent of the global greenhouse gas emissions, but suffers the most as a result of ensuing warming of the planet, resulting in water stress, flooding and prolonged droughts, from which health, food security and peace-related issues have emerged and nations’ economic pillars shaken.

Until recently, Somalia, for instance, suffered months of hunger, blamed for the food insecurity that has affected at least 3.4 million people, among them 1.7 million children at risk of malnutrition, some already severe. This is not the first time Somalia is experiencing this, neither is there an end in sight to the vicious cycle of failed seasons.

The deadly heavy floods in West and Central Africa in 2024 and 2025 exposed vulnerabilities and lack of resilience in our infrastructure, including waste water systems, roads, bridges and buildings, to withstand, leading to preventable deaths. Niger lost 400 people, while Nigeria’s Niger state alone lost 115 whose homes were submerged.

There was Cyclone Jude, its destruction pilling pressure on the Southern Africa countries still reeling from impacts of Cyclones Freddy and Idai. At least 81,000 houses were destroyed and hundreds of thousands of people displaced or their lives disrupted. The UN’s FAO estimates that more than 10 million were affected by cyclones, floods and other climate calamities in the Southern Africa region alone.

These are real issues, affecting real people, including the kin of those whose lives are snatched by calamities. We have not even touched the climate crisis’ psychological toll Africa.

How much of the global climate funds flows down South, and at what rate? What happens to the debt-laden African states, whose creditworthiness is compromised? Remember the lenders are also the most responsible for the climate crisis, some of whom are part of the five with Veto power at the UN Security Council.

Ruto captured this paradox, saying the circumstances notwithstanding, Africa receives the least support, resources and attention necessary to confront the effects of these crises. This is pure injustice.

His call at UNGA resonates. Scientists say in 2022 alone, people affected by climate, weather and water-related calamities were nearly 110 million. Related economic losses went beyond $8.5 billion. When one keeps borrowing to deal with a recurrent problem, when do they develop?

Having a voice at the decision-making table would not be a favour to anyone. Africa is not asking to be viewed merely as a victim, but to be given rights to speak and be heard on matters affecting it, its resources - renewable energy potential, biodiversity and youthful population - and problems.

As former President Moi once put it, no one can restrict the movement of air up here, but we can work together to make it cleaner and better for all.

-The writer is a Contributing Editor at Mongabay